Take part in a life-changing adventure while earning a full-time salary. Join a supportive community of teachers across China, Indonesia & Russia.

Full support & orientation

From application to arrival and beyond, EF will take care of you—including your onboarding, orientation & wellness.

No experience required

You don’t need to have any previous teaching experience or speak the local language.

Flights, visa & TEFL provided

We take care of flights (to select cities), airport pickups and your visa. No TEFL? You can earn a free certification on us.

Teach English to Kids & Teens or Adults

We currently have numerous jobs available across multiple cities.

Four simple steps to start teaching

Apply

Fill out an application to find out if you qualify. It takes less than 5 minutes.

Interview & Job Offer

Our recruiters will be in touch to set up an interview, and extend offers to successful applicants.

Visa Process

Our expert visa team will help you navigate the Chinese visa application process.

Arrival & Orientation

We will pick you up at the airport and arrange a hotel, while you explore the city and meet new friends.

Where can I teach?

With over 300 training centers across over 60 cities in China, and various cities across Indonesia and Russia, we’re certain you’ll find the right place for you.

Teach English in China
China
Indonesia
Russia
Teacher community at EF

Join a community of teachers

When you join EF, you don't just join a company, you join a community—many who become your family away from home. Build relationships that last a lifetime with people from all over the world.

Life at EF

Find out if you qualify. It takes less than five minutes to change your life.

Teacher Testimonials

Every year, individuals from different backgrounds and countries travel overseas to teach English. Our teachers share their unique and inspiring stories about what they've learned and how they've grown with EF during their time abroad.

Who are we?

EF Education First was founded in 1965 by entrepreneur Bertil Hult. Since then we have grown into a successful company with over 52,000 employees, over 600 schools and offices, and locations in 50 countries.

